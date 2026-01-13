When People Have No Idea What They are Talking About
And trip up on the their own ideology-driven narrative
Following the newly found-again notoriety of the Cochrane reviews on influenza vaccines
one of our readers sent us this X post:
This person’s ignorance is abysmal.
First, the reviews, which were updated over two decades, included observational data. This was retained for historical purposes but not updated because its quality precluded any inference. (polite scientificese meaning they were unintelligible garbage).
Second, if this fella had read the reviews and done his homework, instead of relying on abstracts, he would have picked it up from the history of the reviews or the US HHS text.
Third, Dr Scott trips up on his own ideology when he claims that influenza deaths are rare. If so, why on earth spend all that time and money on vaccination against rare outcomes?
Ironically, he is partly right in his stammering about the topic. The combined denominator of the three reviews is 285,000, with six deaths reported, none of which is related to influenza.
Xers like this one are ruining science and engendering divisions, strife and extremism. Certainty instead of uncertainty. Sweeping statements instead of careful analysis. Ignorance instead of study.
Amen.
Would this be the Dr Jake Scott that lawyer Aaron Siri dismantled in the US Senate in September 2025?
This 15 min video of the interview illustrates the difference between dismantling (Siri) and dissembling (Scott).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBDHcOBcFvQ
If you liked that, you'll love Aaron Siri's book 'Vaccines Amen: The Religion of Vaccines', which should be required reading for anyone who is interested in human health.
Jake Scott, MD at least used the label "misinformation" although, as you say, he is spreading this, not you Old Geezers. Poor chap, he clearly is an avid adherent to the school of thought that finds that every death is one to many and so the whole community should show solidarity and accept any intervention that might reduce mortality to zero even the absence of any evidence. It is a frame of mind that is killing medical science and at high costs without any obvious benefit