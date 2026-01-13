Following the newly found-again notoriety of the Cochrane reviews on influenza vaccines

one of our readers sent us this X post:

This person’s ignorance is abysmal.

First, the reviews, which were updated over two decades, included observational data. This was retained for historical purposes but not updated because its quality precluded any inference. (polite scientificese meaning they were unintelligible garbage).

Second, if this fella had read the reviews and done his homework, instead of relying on abstracts, he would have picked it up from the history of the reviews or the US HHS text.

Third, Dr Scott trips up on his own ideology when he claims that influenza deaths are rare. If so, why on earth spend all that time and money on vaccination against rare outcomes?

Ironically, he is partly right in his stammering about the topic. The combined denominator of the three reviews is 285,000, with six deaths reported, none of which is related to influenza.

Xers like this one are ruining science and engendering divisions, strife and extremism. Certainty instead of uncertainty. Sweeping statements instead of careful analysis. Ignorance instead of study.

Amen.