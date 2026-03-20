Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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MH's avatar
MH
2h

I hope who's ever running policy at the NHS heeds this newsletter. The US was similar in its handling or should I say bungling of hospital/medical care during COVID. I can understand at the beginning but unfortunately politics took over and common sense went out the door. After all if we didn't comply with the new rules well then we didn't believe in "science".

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