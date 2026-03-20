The publication of Module 3 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry today should put to rest any lingering notion that the NHS response was a story of success under pressure. The truth is much more uncomfortable: its survival was not a reflection of systemic resilience but rather the extraordinary efforts of its workforce. The fact that it “coped, but only just” should not be interpreted as a success, but as a clear warning of the NHS’s underlying fragility.

‘The healthcare systems coped with the pandemic, but only just. On a number of occasions, they teetered on the brink of collapse and only coped thanks to the almost superhuman efforts of healthcare workers and all the staff who support them.’

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The central finding is stark: the UK entered the pandemic with a healthcare system already running at or near capacity. Years of high bed occupancy, workforce shortages, and limited surge capacity left little margin for error. When COVID-19 arrived, the system had no buffer. The predictable result was not just strain, but the distortion of healthcare, and ultimately of outcomes.

‘The UK entered the Covid-19 pandemic ill-prepared and with its healthcare systems in a parlous state, with severe workforce shortages, an ageing hospital estate, low numbers of hospital beds and high bed occupancy rates. It is unsurprising therefore that the impact on the healthcare systems of the four nations was devastating.’

One of the most consequential failures was conceptual. Protecting the NHS became the overriding objective, but this was too often interpreted as protecting the institution rather than the patients it exists to serve. The slogan “Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives” captured the urgency of the moment but also embedded a dangerous message: that seeking care was itself a risk to the system.

‘This suggests that the public messaging of Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives may have, inadvertently, sent the message that healthcare was closed.’

We now know what followed: Emergency department attendances fell, even for life-threatening conditions such as myocardial infarction. Cancer diagnoses dropped. Elective care was paused on a massive scale. This was not because the disease disappeared, but because patients stayed away—fearful of infection, uncertain about access, or reluctant to “burden” the NHS. The Inquiry is clear: people were deterred from accessing care, and harm followed.

All of this was pointed out to the Inquiry in November 2023 when Carl wrote in the Spectator, We needed a Covid inquiry – but this isn’t it.

This failing was not an unforeseeable consequence. It was raised repeatedly at the time. The failure was not simply in policy, but in messaging. Public communication lacked balance. There was insufficient emphasis on a simple but crucial reassurance: the NHS remains open for those who need it. Instead, fear displaced judgment.

Then there were the human consequences of blanket policies. Visiting restrictions, though understandable in intent, were often applied without sufficient nuance. Patients with dementia or learning disabilities were left without advocates. Pregnant women attended critical appointments alone. Most troubling of all, many people died without the presence of their loved ones. The Inquiry records these experiences in painful detail. Infection control came at the expense of compassionate care.

Similarly, concerns around Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR) decisions highlight deeper issues of communication and individualised care. Reports of inappropriate or poorly explained decisions eroded trust and compounded distress. These are not marginal issues—they go to the heart of what healthcare is for.

The impact on healthcare workers was equally severe. Staff worked under intolerable pressure for prolonged periods, often with inadequate protection and little respite. Burnout, moral injury, and long-term psychological harm were widespread. That the system held at all is a testament to their dedication, not to the strength of the structures around them.

What, then, does the Inquiry say should be done differently?

First, capacity matters. A system that runs permanently “hot” cannot absorb shocks. Surge capacity (beds, staff, equipment) must be planned, funded, and maintained. We’ve written about this issie multiple times, the need for more low-tech hospital beds, like those seen in community hospitals.

Second, non-pandemic care must be protected. The scale and duration of the disruption were highly damaging. Future planning must ensure that essential services, particularly for time-sensitive conditions like cancer and cardiovascular disease, continue wherever possible.

Third, the communication must be a whole lot smarter. Messaging in a crisis cannot rely on blunt instruments. It must guide behaviour without causing unintended harm. That means clear, consistent reassurance that urgent and necessary care remains available, alongside targeted advice for different risk groups.

Fourth, decision-making must be more flexible and evidence-responsive. Infection control guidance should err on the side of caution in the face of uncertainty and adapt rapidly as evidence evolves. This requires not just better data, but structures that are capable of acting on it.

Fifth, patient-centred care must remain the anchor. Policies on visiting, end-of-life care, and clinical decision-making must account for human needs as well as epidemiological risks. Compassion is not a luxury to be set aside in a crisis; it is a core function of a functioning healthcare system.

None of these lessons is entirely new. We articulated many of them during the pandemic itself, often dismissed at the time as contrarian or premature. In that sense, the Inquiry does not so much reveal unknown truths as confirm the uncomfortable ones.

The risk now is not that we fail to understand what went wrong, but that we fail to act on it. When the next pandemic arrives, the test will not be whether we can once again “cope,” but whether, in the meantime, we have built a system capable of doing better.

In summary, the Inquiry recommends: