Where is the Public and Pharma Divide?
Difficult to tell
Our reader MH expressed surprise at the amazing coincidence that reported viruses by the San Francisco Public Health Department coincide with the only viral agents with licensed vaccines.
We warned our readers about this over a year ago. We had noticed some time before that, out of the amorphous, politicised F-word surveillance data, only three specific agents emerged: influenza (the original only “kid on the block”), SARS-CoV-2, and then, all of a sudden, RSV.
Why start reporting RSV cases separately, we wondered?
The fact that RSV vaccine trials were coming to fruition was, of course, purely. coincidental.
We asked the Scare Agency and got the usual teflon answer: because it’s a dangerous agent. ” What about the others? All have the potential of being dangerous, whatever that may mean.
As Brian Finney suggested, the government and the pharmaceutical industry are going to press on regardless of TTE or any of you, dear taxpayers.
So what’s the difference between the two?
This post was written by two old geezers who cannot see daylight between private and public.
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Sadly there's little diference between government and bipharma that's for sure.. Woe betide any oficial/MP who criticises bigpharm (Andrw Bridgen) amply demonstrated by Covid Clown World.
That said, one of the few good things about covid was and continues to be an increased scepticism re bigpharme and vaccines in general - thanks to bigpharma in getting their gene altering products called vaccines. Big mistake?
The recent Meningitis scare and similar give bigpharma an ideal opportunity to rebuild some trust. Never let an engineered crisis go to waste.
Most doubtless believe it disappeared due to the timely roll out of the jab, cue a queue of students, some masked, to ensure they had the life saving jab?
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/what-is-meningitis
Dangerous Agent indeed!
There is an oft-quoted estimate that “each year, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) quietly sweeps through the world killing over 100 000 children”.
It is generally agreed that >97% of these deaths occur in low-middle income countries.
You can search NOMIS to find age/sex related causes from death from UK death certificates.
https://www.nomisweb.co.uk/home/release_group.asp?g=23
Looking at deaths in England and Wales in children under 5 from (ICD-10 codes) J21 (Acute bronchiolitis) and J12.1 (Respiratory syncytial virus pneumonia) in 2024, there was one death from RSV pneumonia and Five from Acute bronchiolitis (although not always caused by RSV).
The majority of RSV deaths in babies occur in those with serious underlying comorbidities e.g. congenital heart or lung disease, immunodeficiency or Down syndrome. Breastfeeding reduces RSV morbidity in babies by about 50%.
Recent papers from Sweden confirm on average one childhood RSV death each year, and in a tertiary referral hospital in Australia all RSV deaths were in babies with serious comorbidities.
Someone in Iceland suggested that it would take over 100 years to show a benefit on mortality from their recently introduced programme for universal neonatal immunisation with nirsevimab (a monoclonal antibody).