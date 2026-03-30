Our reader MH expressed surprise at the amazing coincidence that reported viruses by the San Francisco Public Health Department coincide with the only viral agents with licensed vaccines.

We warned our readers about this over a year ago. We had noticed some time before that, out of the amorphous, politicised F-word surveillance data, only three specific agents emerged: influenza (the original only “kid on the block”), SARS-CoV-2, and then, all of a sudden, RSV.

Why start reporting RSV cases separately, we wondered?

The fact that RSV vaccine trials were coming to fruition was, of course, purely. coincidental.

Share Trust the Evidence

We asked the Scare Agency and got the usual teflon answer: because it’s a dangerous agent. ” What about the others? All have the potential of being dangerous, whatever that may mean.

As Brian Finney suggested, the government and the pharmaceutical industry are going to press on regardless of TTE or any of you, dear taxpayers.

So what’s the difference between the two?

This post was written by two old geezers who cannot see daylight between private and public.