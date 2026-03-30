Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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John Davison's avatar
John Davison
4h

Sadly there's little diference between government and bipharma that's for sure.. Woe betide any oficial/MP who criticises bigpharm (Andrw Bridgen) amply demonstrated by Covid Clown World.

That said, one of the few good things about covid was and continues to be an increased scepticism re bigpharme and vaccines in general - thanks to bigpharma in getting their gene altering products called vaccines. Big mistake?

The recent Meningitis scare and similar give bigpharma an ideal opportunity to rebuild some trust. Never let an engineered crisis go to waste.

Most doubtless believe it disappeared due to the timely roll out of the jab, cue a queue of students, some masked, to ensure they had the life saving jab?

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/what-is-meningitis

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Peter Selley's avatar
Peter Selley
5h

Dangerous Agent indeed!

There is an oft-quoted estimate that “each year, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) quietly sweeps through the world killing over 100 000 children”.

It is generally agreed that >97% of these deaths occur in low-middle income countries.

You can search NOMIS to find age/sex related causes from death from UK death certificates.

https://www.nomisweb.co.uk/home/release_group.asp?g=23

Looking at deaths in England and Wales in children under 5 from (ICD-10 codes) J21 (Acute bronchiolitis) and J12.1 (Respiratory syncytial virus pneumonia) in 2024, there was one death from RSV pneumonia and Five from Acute bronchiolitis (although not always caused by RSV).

The majority of RSV deaths in babies occur in those with serious underlying comorbidities e.g. congenital heart or lung disease, immunodeficiency or Down syndrome. Breastfeeding reduces RSV morbidity in babies by about 50%.

Recent papers from Sweden confirm on average one childhood RSV death each year, and in a tertiary referral hospital in Australia all RSV deaths were in babies with serious comorbidities.

Someone in Iceland suggested that it would take over 100 years to show a benefit on mortality from their recently introduced programme for universal neonatal immunisation with nirsevimab (a monoclonal antibody).

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