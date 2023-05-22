In our last Dickensian post, we remarked that the MHRA was failing to respond to detailed questions about the possible important harms of Covid-19 vaccines. MHRA was pleading poverty of resources just like Dickens’s Ebenezer Scrooge. Remember, the focus is the worst possible outcome - deaths.

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MHRA does not have a sterling record of responding to FOIs. Between 2008 and 2017, a low proportion of requests (41%) were successful. In comparison, the then most recently available data from the USA Food and Drug Administration in 2015 showed that of 10,611 FOI requests processed, 8130 (77%) were fully disclosed.

Here is a synopsis of the MHRA reasons for the refusal; it seems that Bob was on his own even then. Being Ebenezer Scrooge’s one and only employee, Bob Crutchit, sits in a cold and dirty room bent over his ledgers, overworked and underpaid in A Christmas Carol.