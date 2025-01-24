In our avian influenza trilogy we told you which groups of people were not eligible for the H5 vaccines. However, that set the TTE office on thinking - which is dangerous.

We wondered how many of the UK population, roughly 68.3 million, would be eligible.

So, we asked how many people would NOT get Incellipan based on the UKHSA contract?

So now that we know who will not get it, how many of the 34.5 million left will choose to get it? Perhaps UKHSA expects uptake to be 15% amongst the eligible. And as if by magic, that gets you roughly 5.5 million doses required.

But what's the point if you need at least 80% coverage if you assume that Incellipan does prevent transmission? (highly unlikely, but let's assume for now it does).

Two old geezers wrote this post and used Google generative AI to drive the estimates. It took us all of 10 minutes to work out the illogical pandemic preparedness strategy numbers and the waste to the taxpayer.