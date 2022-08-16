We have been pointing out for under a week that something unusual is happening in the UK. From around week 17 to week 31, there has been a sustained and consistent rise in deaths above the seasonal average, just over 18,000, according to ONS statistics. And no, these are not COVID-related deaths.

Euromomo Data of 28 participating European countries shows a rise in deaths beyond what is expected from about week 23.

So, what’s causing an increase in mortality? We have a confession to make: we do not know.

However, when signals of this kind are usually spotted, governments and public health officials take action, sometimes to investigate or sometimes just to do things like improving ventilation or arrange for cooling down facilities for those most at risk, depending, of course, on the presumed or known cause, which is unknown.

Excess winter mortality drives mass interventions like vaccination, distancing or heightening the heightened readiness of the NHS.

A search of Google Scholar under…