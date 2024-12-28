This article was originally posted on 28 February 2024. We are posting it again as a prelude to the forthcoming MHRA series. At the end of the series, we will ask you whether Dame June should stand in front of Parliament and be accountable for her actions.

In the summer of 2023, we expressed our doubts about the UK MHRA’s ability to carry out its role of pharmacovigilance in an impartial way. Specifically, the MHRA seemed unable to follow through with deaths reported following Covid immunisation (see Readings).

We wrote in a Mail Online article, “In September 2020, the MHRA signed a contract with a firm called Genpact (UK) for the extraction of data from the Yellow Card reports. Although heavily redacted, the statement of works is clear: “to extract ADR data from the Covid-19 related yellow cards…for selected data fields…”

The background to TTE’s observations was a reader’s complaint about the lack of follow-up on the death of her friend after exposure to a covid vaccine.

In response to the complaint, the MHRA pleaded poverty in identifying deaths from reports and following up with an investigation of the cause. Apparently, they had received nearly half a million reports of all sorts of possible harm at the time. Although expected with the mass roll-out of a new product, it’s still a tall order to investigate them all. So you might think the MHRA would prioritise an investigation on the basis of severity, with deaths number one on the list.

The Mail reported the MHRA’s response, which consisted of a dismissal of the complaint and the content of our article and TTE post.

In the latest development, The Telegraph reported that MPs from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Pandemic Response and Recovery have raised “serious patient safety concerns”. It claimed that “far from protecting patients”, the regulator operates in a way that “puts them at serious risk”.

The MHRA will have problems dismissing the APPG letter: they want an urgent investigation on the cardiovascular harms of Covid vaccines, which, as we suggested in the summer of 2023, the MHRA was aware of but did nothing to investigate.

“In a letter to Mr Brine, the APPG said that there was reason to believe that the MHRA had been aware of post-vaccination heart and clotting issues as early as February 2021, but did not highlight the problems for several months.”

At the same time, TTE has learned that Dame June Raine, the MHRA’s Chief Executive Officer, wants to step down from her role as “enabler” (a transformation from “regulator” or “watchdog”). Like the MPs, we would like to know what Dame June has been enabling.

Dame June has been integral to the MHRA and all its failings since its foundation in 2003. TTE thinks Dame June should be made to stay in her post until she has answered the questions from Parliament.

If she leaves before facing Parliament, her replacement might be tempted to sing the “it was the Previous Administration” anthem: a well-known variation from the hit musical, “It ain’t me guv, just gimme my knight/damehood and I’ll vanish”.

The MHRA's responsibilities should ensure that medicines, medical devices, and vaccines meet safety, quality, and efficacy standards. But who regulates the regulator when they decide to jump ship? Our democratically elected MPs: who should ensure the bureaucrats are accountable to the people.

This post was written by two old geezers who do not believe that those who make decisions on pharmaceuticals should be the same as those who police the decisions. In any case both should be kept away from politicians.

