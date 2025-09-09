Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
9h

Prof

In your breakdown of the NHS series - did you do one on Primary Care?

What GP services etc should look like?

as a GP I expect you have an excellent insight into this babe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture