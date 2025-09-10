This post was first published on 15 February 2023

We are responding to several points raised by our previous post on this topic. They are interesting and require a response that is more detailed than the commentary space allows, making it readable.

Observational studies do have a role in answering specific questions, and there's a long history of using case-control methods, for instance, to inform decisions.

Some examples are the nested case controls in the Oxford Childhood Cancer Survey and the National Encephalopathy Study in the 1970s, testing the association between pertussis vaccine exposure and rare neurological outcomes.

They can be powerful designs for answering appropriate questions. The Oxford CEBM: Levels of Evidence cover the entire range of clinical questions and provide the type of evidence with the lowest risk of confounding that you would want to inform decisions.

Concerning viral respiratory infections and whether interventions help, we must consider the substantial fluctuations in the outcome of interest - transmission - that make observational studies particularly prone to confounding. For example, in the last four weeks, influenza has gone from 30 per cent PCR positivity down to 5 per cent. Observations that assess any intervention during this period would wrongly assume a sizeable causal effect.

The large fluctuations in transmission are one reason the observational studies have a sizable effect that lies outside the 95 per cent confidence interval seen in the results of randomised trials. A review of 19 diverse treatments found that in only two analyses, the effects seen in observational studies lie outside the 95 per cent confidence interval for the randomised, controlled trials.

Results from observational studies do show considerable effects. In the Cochrane review discussion, we point this out: The review by Chu et al., published in 2020, is based on observational studies of SARS, MERS, or SARS-CoV-2. Reported face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection with an adjusted odds ratio of OR 0·15 (95% CI 0·07 to 0·34).

Furthermore, work by Green and Byar in the 1980s showed that it is ‘folly to ignore (or underestimate) the marked heterogeneity of the patient population.’ So yes, when asked to wear a mask, we all do something different - whether it's the type of mask, the setting, or above the nose or below, there is substantial heterogeneity in what we do.

And as Green and Bryer point out, it's ‘because of this heterogeneity, we must properly take into account the effects of chance, and we must protect against bias.’

The results of observational studies of interventions to prevent respiratory transmission are particularly seductive when it comes to policy, especially if retrofitted, as Paul Ellis pointed out.

We consider the problems with self-report and the potential for co-interventions, particularly problematic with respect to using retrospective designs.

There's also something going on with publication and reporting bias: we sometimes expect the opposite result from observations, which inevitably leads to an upturn in infections. However, this does not appear to be the case with most observational study reports. This suggests that authors may be self-censoring their results or whole studies. We have known about this possibility for decades.

Mark Frank suggested the possibility of the control group behaving differently because they are taking part in a trial - we think this further validates the need for randomisation (see the point about heterogeneity) - it's fair to say the intervention group could also do the same unless, post randomisation, you consider the control group systematically alter their behaviour.

We could account for this by doing cluster trials in specific settings, such as schools or households with an index case. Poor compliance is a noticeable feature in several trials. Some interventions seem to be tolerated for only a few days. For example, organised hand washing of school children does have some effect, which vanishes when the programme finishes. Therefore, the length of the follow-up is imperative to understand the lasting impact.

Observational studies included in the UK Health Security Agency review provided by Lord Markham as the basis for policy decisions on face coverings did not cite any protocol preceding the studies, nor could we find any. We agree that a protocol is only as good as the authors, irrespective of the study design.

Depending on resources, we may look into government contracts for bulk mask purchases and trace the product back to single manufacturers. That way, as Alan Richard suggested, we can test how many masks were marketed while making no claims apart from protection from dust.

This post was written by two old geezers who appreciate all the comments - Keep them coming, please.