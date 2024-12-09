NOTE: this a republication of a post originally published in January 2023. It is a clarification of the current and recurring frenzy and will help readers focus on what matters. You may also wish to read Here comes Bird F Word for further background.

The colloquial “Flu,” the “F Word”, is synonymous with an acute respiratory infection, sometimes merging and overlapping with influenza. It is an ill-defined and sloppy concept which creates confusion about the burden of respiratory illness in the world around us.

Here are why officialdom and science should never use the “F Word”.

When the first human influenza virus was isolated in 1933 by Smith, Andrewes and Laidlaw, it was dubbed “influenza” as it was associated in ferrets and humans with an acute respiratory affliction that resembled that of great pandemics which still cast a very long shadow on humanity. “Influenza dei pianeti”, or influence of the planets, had been the name for waves of “F Word” cases which periodically and mysteriously appeared and vanished without clear rationale.

The three researchers could not see the virus, but they engineered its transmission to ferrets. They also knew it was not a bacterium as it passed through filters that would not allow a bacterium to pass.

In the decades that followed, our understanding evolved that an acute respiratory affliction was a complex multi-agent syndrome with a collection of signs and symptoms.

It could only be recognized as a viral infection if a known agent could be isolated from a specimen.

So an acute respiratory infection with a positive specimen producing replication-competent rhinovirus is a rhinovirus infection, one caused by a coronavirus OC43 is a case of OC43 and so on.

However, patients and physicians could not distinguish a syndrome from an infection using clinical examination as there are no distinctive symptoms or signs tied to a specific agent.

Therefore, the only way to tell them apart is to do a laboratory test.

The value of testing is, however, doubtful as the fickle nature of these agents means that the illness has gone by the time you get the result back.

Suppose you use rapid antigenic testing or molecular diagnostics. In that case, you have the added problem of being unable to distinguish an active infection from a convalescent or the effects of a contaminated specimen. That is unless you have much more information available and are aware of the complexity of the problem of active agent identification.

This is particularly the case for children who regularly get infections.

For example, a Danish study of pediatric patients detected 15 respiratory viruses and reported that 26 per cent of the specimens were co-infections with two or more viruses.

A Norwegian study showed that positive PCR tests for respiratory viruses are frequently detected in healthy children attending daycare. In a study of two daycare centres over two years, 43 per cent of nasopharyngeal samples (NPS) were PCR-positive for more than 1 of 13 virus species. Furthermore, the findings showed that when faced with a positive test result, a child was more likely to be well than clearly unwell: The child had clear signs of a respiratory tract infection in 24 per cent of the positive tests, while in 35 per cent, the child had no symptoms or signs.

This level of interpretation is unlikely for those who use the “F Word” in an official capacity. Instead, their mental process is likely to be something like: “who cares? It’s one more case of Flu to add to the tally”.

Specific interventions such as licensed antivirals and vaccines against the agents do not exist for most known respiratory viruses. The transient and syndromic nature of acute respiratory illness has facilitated the bundling of different acute diseases clinically not distinguishable into the one term - the “F word”

However, all this seeming high-brow stuff has had far-reaching and potentially devastating consequences.

The first and most prominent has been a lowering of intellectual awareness leading to failure to distinguish an acute infection from a syndrome, as they are all labelled with the “F Word”.

Another consequence has been the failure to notice and reflect that in surveillance studies, most cases labelled with the “F Word” produced negative specimens.

Surveillance tracks a restricted number of agents, allowing good progress in understanding their circulation. Each week the UKHSA publishes the national Influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report.

For example, Look at the number of “negative” ARIs in nursing homes in England in 2022 (page 21 in the report).

So symptoms are present, and as a consequence, someone did a test, but the agent is either unknown, not looked for or simply not there.

Such an observation should remind us of the limits of our knowledge. Are these “negative” cases non-infectious, environmental, or simply a result of poor sampling and testing? Or are they associated with unknown agents?

We have known for some time that exposure to an agent, even in a strictly controlled environment, does not necessarily translate into an infection. Nevertheless, some commentators adopt the parachute analogy to simplify cause and effect: if you jump out of a plane without a chute, you will die. Similarly, exposure to an agent will cause infection.—a clear and linear cause-and-effect sequence.

Yet, no such linearity exists in the complex world of acute respiratory infections.

Logic gaps in our understanding favour the use of predictive models and other forms of stargazing when the subject matter is so little understood and badly labelled.

Uncertainty, the engine of science, seems impossible to live with for some, while it also ensures politicians need to be seen to be doing something. However, something is directed to the “F Word” without any fundamental understanding of the intellectual, microbiological and epidemiological confusion that such a label brings.

Loose labelling and equivocation have further consequences. Failure to understand that what presents is a syndrome, sometimes predictable at the macro level (such as seasonality) and sometimes wholly unforeseen, makes studying the causes less urgent. It also means that dealing with a recurring population-wide syndrome is misunderstood and understudied.

Presently non-pharmaceutical interventions are the only measures which have any chance to address a syndrome because they are non-agent-specific. Yet, the failure to invest in their development and assessment is one of the hallmarks of the last 20 years. We spend trillions on them, but we have no good evidence of their benefits and harms and in what mix.

The sloppiness of those who use the “F Word” can only be covered up by pretending that we know what works in which situation and in what populations. The point where clinical medicine, public health and politics, and big business converge.

So what terms should we use?

Acute respiratory infection (ARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI) for cases of the “F Word”, in which no agent is identified or tested for.

When the agent is identified, we give it a name: RSV, Influenza, Rhinovirus, Coronavirus (and so on), with further typing information (e.g. Coronavirus OC43).

Finally, the sequelae that such agents give rise to, such as pneumonia, we call the disease.

If officialdom insisted on using such terms, we would take a massive step forward in clarifying how little we know and how much we must learn.



