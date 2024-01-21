Trust the Evidence has been droning on about excess deaths from its inception through to our latest post on the topic on 14 January 2024. The overcrowded TTE office staff counted 32 posts in all, with the term “excess mortality” figured in the title.

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Our most-read post of all time, called Breaking news: His Majesty’s Government is not going to investigate excess deaths - It’s called democracy published in May 2023, drew 11 thousand eight hundred email views, 178 likes and 17 comments. And those are the views we know about.

We think the topic is somewhat important - our readers tend to agree.

So we were delighted when the UK Parliament held a debate on Excess Death Trends on the morning of 16 January 2024, which can be read here.

You can scroll through the debate, often good-natured and honest chat with only the occasional party point scoring but a lot of back-slapping. The widely mentioned and debated causes ranged from ischaemic heart disease and lockdown stress to Covid vaccines and s…