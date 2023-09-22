It’s that time of the year when the first murmurings of winter crisis emerge in the NHS. The PM invited the top brass to Downing St to thrash out the latest plan to avert the forthcoming crisis.

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Last Winter, it was the Coffey plan. Her ‘laser-like’ focus on the problems would solve the inevitable rise in admissions. The plan involved increasing 999 call handlers, adding 7,000 hospital beds, providing an extra £500m for social care discharges and creating a £15m overseas recruitment fund.

Did the plan work? Well, thousands were exposed to severe waits for an ambulance: in London, heart attack and stroke sufferers waited more than three hours for an ambulance; at the Royal Free Hospital, patients waited 27 hours for a bed. By December, the plan evolved - thousands of volunteers would emerge. What they were supposed to do - to stem the tide of winter emergencies - remains a mystery.

NHS England’s data on Bed Availability and Occupancy shows the number of beds is up by 761 from the same…