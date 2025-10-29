CH appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Women’s Hour today to talk about the Women and Equalities Committee inquiry into the PIP Breast Implant Scandal.

You can listen to the episode on BBC Sounds (29 minutes and 50 seconds in) or the 15-minute download.

“There’s a call to compensate women caught up in the scandal of faulty breast implants manufactured by a French company. The PIP scandal happened in 2012 when it emerged that the implants were filled with industrial silicone instead of medical grade silicone. The implants are far more likely to rupture than others. MPs on the Women’s and Equalities Committee have been hearing calls for compensation during their inquiry into the health impacts of breast implants and other cosmetic procedures. Jan Spivey from PIP Action Campaign and Professor Carl Heneghan from The Centre for Evidence Based Medicine join us to discuss this.”

Want to know more? Then read TTE’s Evidence on the Health Impacts of Breast Implants.