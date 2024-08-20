Women harmed by vaginal mesh in England are finally getting a payout.

Bard, Boston Scientific, and Johnson & Johnson have paid out to more than 100 women harmed by mesh implants, which were implanted to treat incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Avid readers of TTE will know that we have spent many years researching and writing about the problems with such implants.

In 2014, Carl joined an undercover investigation to expose how the regulation of medical devices was so lax that mesh packaging for fruit could be approved as a medical device for implantation in people’s bodies.

The scandal of fruit netting being ‘approved as surgical implant’ was reported in the Times.

In 2017, we set out to test the chain of device approvals. In the BMJ, we reported that 61 transvaginal mesh device approvals relied on equivalence to the Mersilene Mesh and the ProteGen Sling—not bad for a device related to hernias. One was withdrawn. We also found no clinical trial evidence for any of these devices at the time of their approval.

Trials of transvaginal mesh devices for pelvic organ prolapse: BMJ Open 2017

Transvaginal mesh failure: Lessons for regulation of implantable devices BMJ 2017

BMJ press releases Inadequate regulation for vaginal mesh products…

Reports on our analysis:

The Guardian: Women harmed because vaginal mesh regulation ‘not fit for purpose’

Daily Mail: Regulation over vaginal mesh implants is inadequate

Sky News: ‘Inadequate’ vaginal mesh regulations put women at risk, warn experts

Share Trust the Evidence

In 2017, NICE went on to report that Vaginal mesh operations should be banned. At the time, Carl said the draft guidelines were an admission that health services had “got this wrong” – calling the use of mesh a “catastrophe.”

When it comes to medical devices, the system has been so lax that it has allowed ineffective devices to be implanted in tens of thousands of women despite evidence of harm.

In 2019, Australia’s Federal Court ruled that Ethicon and its subsidiary, Johnson & Johnson, had been deceptive, misleading, and negligent in rushing transvaginal products onto the market before conducting proper testing.

But all of this was so predictable: In 2003, Boston Scientific settled over 700 lawsuits over the ProteGen Sling.

The amount awarded is undisclosed.

The companies' current financial settlement offers have also not been disclosed, which has prevented the system from learning from past failures. Legal action has been resolved "without any admission of liability.” And so the cycle of inaction, silence, and omerta over harms continues.

It has been 16 years since the FDA issued a Public Health Notification about the serious complications of Transvaginal Surgical Mesh. In the intervening years, tens of thousands of women have received unnecessary, harmful interventions. In trying to fix the ‘broken NHS,’ the first lesson is to listen and respond to signals of harm.

This post was written by two old geezers who do not trust anything with a “safe and effective” label.