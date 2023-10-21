Since June, we have covered the Hallett Inquiry, picking out some highlights (starting with “it was all Brexit’s fault”), explaining what our views were, and revealing facts while sharing the odd joke.

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Thursday was Carl’s turn to give evidence; for those who endured the wait and blank screens, a few things stood out, especially if you have watched or listened to the exchanges of the previous speakers (this past week, mainly public health folk and modellers).

In my naivety, I thought the Inquiry would want to tackle basic concepts. For example, what is a case of Covid? Why you pressed to vaccinate children when it was clear they were not a priority? Why did you close schools (for the same reason)? What was done to tackle hospital-acquired infections? What was the evidence for the test and trace programme, mask mandates, granny in the garden and so on?

We had prepared the ground for what we thought would be a searching and fair show, aimed at identifying the mistakes and the costs to socie…