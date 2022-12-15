You probably have figured out why I am writing on Substack. Created five years ago by three entrepreneurs and run by one of them, Substack is a quiet platform to express yourself. In my case, I communicate science in a protected environment to people interested in what I write.

Share

I reason as I was taught in postgraduate training and life at medical school. I don’t give two Hancocks for what the establishment thinks. I don’t do box thinking and don’t mix or work with people who do. So the best way to respond is to keep writing and point out contradictions and poor science. Don’t wine; keep writing.

Although I have made mistakes, I have always followed up by assembling and analysing the evidence. So, for example, we’ll be publishing the Cochrane review on non-pharmaceutical interventions that include a mask update imminently. If it comes out before the 1 January, we’ll break our Christmas slumber to post you a brief update.

There are no good stories, ugly endings, or looking good or bad. Be…