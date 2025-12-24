Trust the Evidence

User's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
6h

Hi David, good to hear from you. In early February 2023 we ran a 3 part series called "Why non randomised evidence should not be used to assess the effectiveness of interventions against respiratory viruses". If you search for it in the archive you will find it under that title.

Anecdotes like the ones you report are forms of observational evidence. So the all the arguments are in the series.

SARS-CoV-2 has nearly vanished from surveillance data. As it cannot be due to vaccination (as the manufacturers themselves admit that they did not test interruption, and no Covid vaccine has any evidence backing transmission interference), it will up again at some time following Farr's Law.

The idea that we could do anything to affect circulation of endemic respiratory viruses, is, shall we say, evidence free.

Have a nice Christmas,

Yours, Tom.

Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
7h

Merry Christmas, revered old geezers - and may your prescription for the daily sarcasm always be renewed!

