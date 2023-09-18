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“Hello Doctor, I’m concerned about this elderly gentleman who has fallen; there's something not quite right,” she says.

I listen intently. “I’ll put him down for a visit,” I say.

Many things cause you to fall when you're older: loss of muscle mass, poor balance and gait, visual problems, blood pressure that drops too rapidly when you stand up and then a host of long-term health conditions that cause dizziness and brief losses of consciousness. Also, some of the drugs you are on can cause dizziness and confusion, all ending in a bad fall.

If you want to know what it feels like to be old, off balance and at risk of a fall, then stand on one leg on your bed tonight and turn the lights out.

The evidence for what works for falls is pretty slim - there's no huge pile of cash to be made from fall prevention programs, so there’s no incentive for the research. Only 62 trials of just under 20 thousand participants globally inform what works.

Furthermore, most trials were at risk of bias. Multifa…