In TTE’s post, You do not copy the losers, we asked our readers to help us keep the names of some of those who are responsible for wrecking our society by lobbying for the demented series of restrictions imposed to “suppress” SARS-CoV-2.

The list is partial, and some people like Susan Michie appeared twice, but Helen McArdle, who spotted the mistake, argued that the list should stay as is. There are loads more to be added, including the Guardian and most of the media, although here and there, single reporters tried asking questions. And then there are parliamentarians.

In Friday’s Telegraph Esther McVey MP (the one who tried to get the British government to investigate excess deaths and was met by a barrage of waffle) made the point that parliamentarians who urged lockdowns should also be held to account.

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We cannot reproduce her op-ed Pro-Lockdown MPs Can’t Deny the Huge Cost of their Actions in its entirety, but here is what we think is the most important bit: