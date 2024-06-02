TTE does not do politics but Tom noticed something strange while dozing in front of the heavily choreographed campaign trail reports.

The two talking heads, both in shirt sleeves, speaking to people in hazard jackets or safety helmets on working sites, failed to mention the recent pandemic, nor were they asked about it. We found that very strange. These two characters were prancing around, talking about impending threats from Russia, China, immigrants, Uncle Tom Cobbley, and all, but not a word about the last four years. They are men of the people those two (well at least that’s what they are portraying themselves as), so why not speak about events which touched everyone?

The United Kingdom faces a choice between two parties: the lockdown party and the lockthemdownharder party. Given the silence surrounding the events, we will remind readers of the salient points.

Fuelled by misuse and misreporting of PCR, over 200 measures were implemented to contain SARS-CoV-2 in the brief period of 2 years. The measures were all based on the same reality: lack of evidence. The crazier, the better. From closing non-existent borders with Wales to cutting half the doors off in Scottish schools

to exposing vast swathes of the population to vaccines with an incompletely researched and understood mode of action (at great public expense of course),

to a campaign to intimidate the handful of folk who were trying to provide reason and logic.

When asked where the ideas for some of the crazies came from, the answer was clear: we have no idea.

Add in muzzling folk to please other politicians, depriving people of their freedom, social contacts, and education, and allowing criminals to fleece the public purse, and you have, in a nutshell, what went on—and is still going on, as we pick up the pieces. Remember the refusal to investigate excess deaths or the role of SARS-CoV-2 in deaths during the pandemic? While the pirates quibble over a few billion here and a few billion there to fund their vote-winning initiatives, let's not forget the £ 400 billion that was spent wasted during covid.

How these measures could have been introduced in democracies beats our collective minds, except for one explanation. The politickers lost their heads. Confronted by an RNA virus and frenzied media, they caved into stargazers and other tragic clowns surrounding them and did the deed. Then, to cover up what went on, they started finding exotic excuses and the good old WhatsApp rubber eraser between a bottle of wine and the next karaoke exhibition. Finally, on the stage-managed campaign trial: silence, oblivion.

Institutional knowledge is crucial when it comes to policy. As many MPs leave the Westminster bubble and new, inexperienced politickers join, the collective understanding of government will plummet. Before long, we’ll have another Health Secretary promising to save the day from the next looming crisis —think bird flu. It won't be long before the finances are stretched again.

In September 2020, we wrote in the Daily Mail that ‘The only 'circuit break' in the pandemic we need now is from the government’s doom-mongering scientific advisers who specialise in causing panic and little else.’ Pointing out that ‘our PM, and his Dad’s Army of highly paid individuals with little experience of the job at hand, continue to behave as if they are acting on the basis of certainty. Instead, they move from one poorly designed, rash decision to another…’ It seems, not much has changed in the intervening years.

So here is your choice: If these threats are as dire as the politickers would like us to think, if, in five years, we may be speaking Russian in Oldham or carrying a card of the Chinese Communist Party to get into a venue selling Belarusian cars if if if, do you want to put one of the two parties in charge of the United Kingdom?

Putin or Xi will only have to shout boohoo, and these folks will run for their private shelters in the Caribbean. Taking their modellers with them.

This post was written by two geezers who could not give six Hancocks about who wins the election.

But the two geezers are worried about the acute amnesia of recent events shown by politickers and their flunkies and are worried that Western democracies will be turned into police states. Or maybe they already are, as no one is being held accountable for the radicalisation of our societies.



