The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has responded to another of our requests under FOI.

This one asked questions on the rationale for using what UKHSA bought with our money.

Here’s the exchange:

It’s back to the contract finder to find out about the shelf life. However, the tender description does not have that information.

And we cannot find it anywhere else. As for sticking to guidance, the amount purchased, and the modelling questions - the answer is dunno.

We have now requested an internal review of the decision and are awaiting an answer:

Apologies for the typo: “segment” should read ”statement”.

This post was written by two old geezers who want to know the shelf life and how much cash we have to fork out. The two old geezers will try asking xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx@xxxxx.xxx.xx. Please let us know if the number of Xs in the email is wrong.