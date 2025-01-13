The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has responded to another of our requests under FOIA.

This one asked questions on the indications for using what UKHSA bought with our money.

It is again worth reproducing the exchange:

So, the UKHSA has purchased a vaccine. But it has no clue what to recommend for pregnant women. Did they not get the instructions for use? Beyond that, we also have no clue whether it is safe in pregnancy. So, dear readers, shall we go ahead and ask the MHRA at xxxx@xxxx.xxx.xx?

Being obedient citizens we have done exactly what the UKHSA suggested and on 10 January we wrote to the regulator/facilitator/enabler and got an ackowledgment:

We patiently await an answer.

This post was written by two old geezers who know what they want to buy when they go into a shop: we want white toothpaste, not the red twirly one.