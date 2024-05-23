The two geezers in the TTE office have often lamented the state and standards of contemporary biomedical publishing.

Remember when we told the story of how mega journals jumped on spun and ghostwritten Tamiflu trials? Remember the story of trying to answer the question of asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2? Out of 444 studies, 18 could be trusted to report accurate data; the rest were, well, trash. We even complained about the state of “science” in a podcast.

We let out the dirty little secret that editorial peer review as a mark of quality has never been properly tested. We cannot even agree on what is good and bad science. Tom even wrote the book on Peer Review in Health Sciences.

Well, we have another dirty little story reported by ABC News to share with you.

The Wiley publishing empire, worth $3 US billion, is under pressure. In 2021, they bought the infamous Hindawi predatory publishing business for more than the two TTE geezers would make in a hundred lifetimes. They must have known what they were purchasing, as even Matt Hancock has heard of Hindawi.

That’s 250 titles made up of trash, junk invites, high fees, publish anything so long as you pay, pull up the ladder, Jack, I’m OK, bugger the lot of you.

In the end, more than 11,000 papers were retracted because they were fakes, trash, false or counterfeit. Getting published is so easy when you get so many trash invites. All you need is AI to write the stuff for you. Indeed, it is more challenging for an academic not to get published.

So Wiley's practised euthanasia on Hindawi - ah, what a relief!

But being a prominent publisher of, apart from hundreds of other titles, the Cochrane Library, what does the purchasing of Hindawi in the first place tell you about the ethics of Wiley? And what does it tell you about the people who put their names to the trash?

These are biomedical publications. That means your doctor, if they bother to read the evidence, makes decisions about you based on what they read or hear. But our patients are not a market; they are living beings with families, histories and emotions. They bleed, suffer, and rejoice; they are not pawns on the stock exchange.

Oh! How out of date the two TTE geezers are.

Don’t look now: you can buy academic essays off the web. Academia is beholden to people who have the ethics of the sewer. They need money and loadsamoney and are not too fussed about where that’s coming from nowadays, especially if they can sell degrees and get a publication or more in a predatory journal.

The main issue at hand is the academic pressure to constantly publish papers and attain a high h-index. The h-index is determined by counting the number of an author's publications cited by other authors at least the same number of times. For example, an h-index of 10 means that the author has published at least ten papers cited at least ten times.

The journals are aware of this, and they do everything to maximize their citation index. The citation index measures how often, on average, their articles get cited over the two years after publication. It is common knowledge that journals manipulate the system to maximize their citation index, using it to measure prestige.

The industry is estimated to be worth $45 billion, but ultimately, the public foots the bill. Too much of this research doesn't matter. But some academics don't care, particularly if your professorial position is just around the corner based on your latest citations. The public is paying the price for a broken system of publishing research - the sooner they realise it, the better.

This post will not invite you to be a keynote speaker on varieties of horseradish in Timbuctoo. It was not written by a bot but by two bearded, spectacled old geezers. You can trust us, as we are doctors. The post was not sponsored by Wiley or any of the other loads of money publishers. It’s not fake, and we have never published in a Hindawi title (that we are aware of). We confess we have published frequently in Wiley titles. We are not standing at the next UK general election, and as holders of the order of the boot (first class), we are precluded from being elected.