Tom set out with the noble aim of addressing the relationship between shootings with firearms and exposure to psychotropic drugs in minors.

Before I get into the meat of the issue, he should have considered the lack of will to investigate this issue, which means any suggestions will fall on deaf ears. Removing the non-relevant studies from his search reveals roughly one case-control publication annually. In the same period, PubMed indexed over 27 million papers: the issue of gun violence accounts for less than 1 in a million papers published.

The first question we need to consider is why there is so little research on this topic. Unsurprisingly, so-called overnight experts can make outrageous claims, as there is a lack of evidence to verify anything they say.

The second aspect to consider is the overall trend. Since 1992, the number of students, staff, and non-student school-associated violent deaths has remained relatively stable.



Although the events are devastating, they are still relatively rare: The odds that a high-school student will be a victim of homicide or commit suicide in school are no greater than 1 in 1 million.

Given their rarity, conducting studies on them through observational methods presents a significant challenge.

Tom’s attempt to study the topic of gun crime should not be dismissed; however, his proposal for a large, well-funded case-control design that tests the association between the assumption of psychotropic drugs and harms and the actions of active shooting is doomed to waste resources.

In 1979, David Sackett compiled a list of analytical biases found in case-control studies, identifying 35 possible biases during sampling and measurement. One of the biases he discussed is the unmasking (detection signal) bias, which Tom rightly points out must be considered in any analysis. However, he does not address other critical biases.

Diagnostic suspicion bias occurs when knowledge of a subject's prior exposure to a potential cause (such as ethnicity, use of a particular drug, having a comorbid condition, or exposure during an epidemic) influences the intensity of the reasoning process and the outcome of the investigation. Since we are using the FDA database and focusing on psychotropic drugs, we may inadvertently find that associations appear to be stronger than they are.

Additionally, non-respondents (or "late-comers") from the sample may have different exposures or outcomes compared to respondents (or "early-comers"). Exposure suspicion bias suggests that knowledge of a patient's disease status can affect both the depth of inquiry and the results regarding exposure to the potential cause—in this case, psychotropic drugs.

All of these issues seem minor compared to the challenge of assessing confounding factors and the high number of adolescents on psychotropic medications in the U.S. In 2013, approximately six percent of adolescents aged 12 to 19 reported using psychotropic drugs in the past month. Trends indicate that drug use has been increasing, and the pandemic has led to significant rises in this usage. By May 2022, the rate of psychotropic medication prescriptions reached 16 per 1,000 children and adolescents, increasing at a rate of 1.3% per month.

The rates of drug use are vast compared to the gun deaths in schools, and the number of confounders that may explain any association is equally significant. There are just too many exposures and too few events. Any change in the rates of psychotropics is not reflected in the data on deaths. However, the exposure that best describes the problem of gun violence is the availability and access to guns - it’s an all-or-nothing response and the one that needs to be the real source of the solution.