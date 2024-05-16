We were not surprised at the amount of cash flowing through the pockets of TV celebrities, within reason that is OK. However, overt product sponsorship and failure to disclose where the cash to enlarge the garden fishpond came from were depressing. Very depressing. During the 5 years we worked on antivirals, we found lots of evidence of direct sponsorship of eminent people in the influenza field, but we cannot recall any of them not disclosing potential conflicts. Their names appeared on ghostwritten and biassed trial reports, yes, but it was clear who was paying the piper.

Now, to a nice surprise. During Easter, we debated whether to serialise our walk through the Comirnaty trials. If you recall, it was all triggered by our subscriber, who, as an ophthalmologist, saw in a month more cases of Bell’s palsy than in his entire career - or something like that.

We debated whether to delve into regulatory evidence. This is such a large source of detailed information, with documents all over the place, that we were uncertain whether our readers could follow.

It's easy to get lost and dragged down rabbit holes. You also have to explain in lay language lots of different terms and jargon procedures and fight the temptation to jump to conclusions.

Yes, the active principles were distinguishable from the saline placebo, but Pfizer never claimed a double-blind design; it only used an observer-blind design.

And yes, we did get dragged down what, to most people, must be a very boring topic: pharmacokinetics.

We said it’s essential, but will the readers follow us? Well, we all know the answer now: yes, and very closely.

We now have 15 questions which cannot be answered by any of us, not by the public, not by our readers, and certainly not by two old geezers. They should have been framed by the regulators and answered by the manufacturers and trialists. We are not aware that any of this has been done.

Now, to another surprise: we ended up with 15 questions begging for answers, and as we were writing the series, the AstraZeneca vaccine bit the dust. All passed into oblivion without the slightest ruffle—from miracle to market withdrawal. In the case of Comirnaty, we would expect some of the gazillion folks who got the stuff once, twice, and so on to want some answers: silence.

Is it the impoverishment of the media? Is it censorship? Is it Covid fatigue? We dunno, but folks, this stuff is inside some of you, so somebody somewhere must be worried. All we get is silence from the media, from the public, from the officials and the silence of science as researchers avoid the topic. So, what are we to make of the current inertia?

Finally, an announcement: We defined the smallest book in the library as the Medsafe catalogue of straight answers. This primacy may now be under threat, but we will keep you posted regardless.

Just to keep you happy and content, we thought we'd remind you of the membership of the MHRA board here:

