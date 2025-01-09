The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has responded to one of our requests under FOI.



The first group of questions regarded the purchase of the H5 vaccine(s) or platform.

We asked:

The answer was to send us here (or rather, they gave us a generic answer instead of hyperlinking the page), where we found the tender dated 17 June 2024. Here is a short description:

But where is the contract? To remain focused, do our readers think the UKHSA answered our three simple questions 1a to 1c?

Is it a bird or a man?

This post was written by two old geezers who dislike being subject to runarounds as they pay their taxes.



