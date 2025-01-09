A second answer to our questions to the UKHSA about the bird flu vaccine
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has responded to one of our requests under FOI.
The first group of questions regarded the purchase of the H5 vaccine(s) or platform.
We asked:
The answer was to send us here (or rather, they gave us a generic answer instead of hyperlinking the page), where we found the tender dated 17 June 2024. Here is a short description:
But where is the contract? To remain focused, do our readers think the UKHSA answered our three simple questions 1a to 1c?
This post was written by two old geezers who dislike being subject to runarounds as they pay their taxes.
" do our readers think the UKHSA answered our three simple questions 1a to 1c?"
like the finest UK civil servants, I was previously guilty of also not answering a simple question: sorry;
I now declare they did not answer your 3 simple questions.
It appears that the UKHSA has either fobbed you off by referring you to a contract that might exist somewhere (not easily seen or deliberately hidden); or the person responding to your question is a minion just pointing you in the vague direction of said contract (if it exists) & it’s for you to do the leg work to dig it out; or there is no contract in which case it might be thought to have been tagged on to a favoured supplier as an ‘extra’; or or or
You’d think it wasn’t rocket science to reply to polite questions 1a to 1c and no they have not answered.
Anyone would think they had something to hide (surely not….).