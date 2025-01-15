A sixth answer to our questions to the UKHSA about the bird flu vaccine
Question: how do you define an infectious case of bird f word? Answer: wash your mouth
THIS POST WAS UPDATED ON 15 January 2025
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has responded to the last request we made under FOI.
This one asked how they define an infectious case of the bird F word. It has to be clear if they use our money to protect us from a threat.
Here’s the answer, short and sharp:
A respiratory virus is a threat if it is infectious, i.e., capable of spreading from A to B and, in this case, from a bird to a human being. If you do not have information on the definition of infectiousness, how do you know it’s a threat?
So we answered:
Let’s see what they come up with this time.
This post was written by two old geezers who want to know why we have to fork out more cash. It could be a lot more! The two old geezers will try asking xxxxxxxx@xxxx.xxx.xx or xxxxxxxxxx@xxxx.xxx.xx. Does anyone know who X is?
UPDATED ON 15 January 2025
In response to our challenge the UKHSA confirmed it did not hold the information requested so we have asked for an internal review.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I am going to bet you two geezers would give your eye teeth to see a dept of gov’t efficiency DOGE, headed by Elon and Vivek, do their magic with the UKHSA.💕💕
If it weren't so serious - because a) this affects public health and b) comes out of the taxpayers' wallets - I'd not stop giggling because this wordy answer is a prime example for civil servants shuffling "a problem" such as your request from one desk to the next and from one dept to the other while desperately trying to hide their ignorance. It's known as deflection, also as covering one's behind.
Now that everybody in Whitehall seems to be back from their skiing holidays, happily WF their warm homes, I'm sure you'll receive more answers - to which i look forward to!