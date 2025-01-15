THIS POST WAS UPDATED ON 15 January 2025

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has responded to the last request we made under FOI.

This one asked how they define an infectious case of the bird F word. It has to be clear if they use our money to protect us from a threat.

Here’s the answer, short and sharp:

A respiratory virus is a threat if it is infectious, i.e., capable of spreading from A to B and, in this case, from a bird to a human being. If you do not have information on the definition of infectiousness, how do you know it’s a threat?

So we answered:

Let’s see what they come up with this time.

In response to our challenge the UKHSA confirmed it did not hold the information requested so we have asked for an internal review.

