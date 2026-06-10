Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
1h

A little footnote to the swine flu epidemic: local politicians must have been given ministerial advice going beyond providing 'flu friends' and Tamiflu.

One fine early morning walking in the local park with my dogs another dog walker 'either connections' told me that one part of our park would be sequestered once the swine flu hit, and that a temporary morgue would be installed there ...

As we all know, nothing happened - but those plans were ready to go. I wonder if Covid revived those plans, with bells on.

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
1h

I was still working in the NHS , albeit on sick leave due to work stress. I don't recall knowing Burnham was health minister. Same with swine flu, it had very little impact on my life . The only conversation with family was whilst in Whistler after sharing Peak to Peak cabin with Mexican nationals. We were not worried.

Scary how much we don't notice, or is it?

I personally think Burnham is guilty of bigger misteps some of it related to my work stress

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