On 15 January 2024, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) responded to one of our FOIA requests.

The questions regarded the purchase of the H5 vaccine(s) or platform announced by the UKHSA on 3 December 2024.

We asked:

Note that we specifically mentioned Sequirus as the manufacturer and referred to their recent announcement.

Share

What the UKHSA wanted to procure is described here. It’s the tender dated 17 June 2024. Here is the short description:

In the response on 15 January 2024, the UKHSA sent us a link to the (redacted) purchase contract here. The contract, as announced, was with the UK-based healthcare company CSL Seqirus UK Limited.

Finally, we got the answer to the first question on our list:

So, the contract was for the Influenza vaccine H5N8 made by Sequirus UK Ltd. But what about its properties? The UKHSA redirected us to the MHRA who we asked - , as good old geezers do - what’s the profile of the stuff you bought?

After waiting nearly a month we got the answer.

The MHRA response points to the Novartis-manufactured AFLUNOV vaccine. Here is the EMA EPAR (European Public Assessment Report). The MHRA wants us to stop asking questions, as we can apparently get all the answers online.

However, the EPAR for AFLUNOV is dated 2010.

The 55-page EPAR, which we will read (you know us by now), is for an H5N1 vaccine made by Novartis (AFLUNOV). By now, you can appreciate that we are somewhat puzzled - we were asking about H5N8 by Sequirus (INCELLIPAN/AUDENZ)

Before we proceed, perhaps we should ensure we are in the right decade for avian influenza vaccines so we can tell our readers what they are paying for. Are we paying for two, three, or four different products?

Are the UKHSA and the MHRA party to obfuscation tactics, or has the MHRA not even taken the time to read the questions it is sent under FOIA? How can a vaccine licensed in 2024 be the same as one licensed 15 years before by a different manufacturer with different antigens?

This post was written by two old geezers who are slightly confused but would be grateful if you signed into WhatDoTheyKnow to follow the correspondence. What are a few million doses of this or that between friends?