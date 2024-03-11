In our post …..

……we reported that the United Kingdom Health Security Agency’s auditors had problems working out the correct balance in the accounts for FY 2021-22:

“1.24 The audit work that I have performed has identified significant shortcomings in financial control and governance which are pervasive to UKHSA’s financial statements. The uncertainties that I have encountered mean that I am not able to report quantifiable adjustments which UKHSA could make to correct the financial statements.”

In our travels, we came across a summary of the UKHSA’s funding for 2022-23.

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Like all summaries, it’s a bit cryptic. We did not really understand what was happening: £538 million seems a lot of money to be ring-fenced. What does “Capital Funding” mean?

We were confused, and so was the irrepressible Philip Davies MP, who on 12 January asked: