Are you being sold your own watch?
By the UKHSA plc
In our post …..
……we reported that the United Kingdom Health Security Agency’s auditors had problems working out the correct balance in the accounts for FY 2021-22:
“1.24 The audit work that I have performed has identified significant shortcomings in financial control and governance which are pervasive to UKHSA’s financial statements. The uncertainties that I have encountered mean that I am not able to report quantifiable adjustments which UKHSA could make to correct the financial statements.”
In our travels, we came across a summary of the UKHSA’s funding for 2022-23.
Like all summaries, it’s a bit cryptic. We did not really understand what was happening: £538 million seems a lot of money to be ring-fenced. What does “Capital Funding” mean?
We were confused, and so was the irrepressible Philip Davies MP, who on 12 January asked: