On January 14th, we reported on the evasion of Parliamentary questions arising from our analysis of the minutes of the Expert Working group.

The MHRA’s Expert Working Group posed 36 questions, which we assume were mainly about the pharmacokinetics of the Covid vaccine, as we reported in Part 2 of our series:

The questions were not detailed in the minutes; they were all secret squirrel stuff.

Share

The same day, Rt Hon Esther McVey MP asked for more info and six days later got more of the same:

As it is now clear the TTE is widely read and passed on, whoever wrote Mr Gwynne’s answer should look at our reader's comments on the issue of the pharmacokinetics of the particles.

We all know regulators or enablers (as they now style themselves) ask this and that. That is what they are supposed to do.

The issue here is different and has nothing to do with commercial confidentiality. “Enablers” and politicians are public servants. If they recommend something, they must explain why and how much the taxpayer has to fork out. Also, informed consent is invalid if uncertainties and possible risks are not laid out with the vehemence that benefits have been touted.

We are not slaves or a bunch of morons; we want to know what the “technical questions” were and how pharma responded. We are not interested in the secrets of cost or manufacturers’ alchemies and do not want manufacturer x to be advantaged on y. We could not care less.

So, once again, what are the effects, potential harms and potential benefits of what governments recommended we paid for and were “encouraged” to be injected with?

Stonewalling MPs and researchers and making documents disappear

will only achieve the opposite of its intentions and attract more attention. It looks very bad.

This post was written by two old geezers who have not attended the Henri Houdini School of Magic and Escapology.