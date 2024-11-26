Our post, Covid vaccines so far - Comirnaty



was shared on Facebook by our subscriber, Wouter Havinga. Alas, Facebook did not like its content:

Wouter was caught out because he shared our post. The post is based on our critical reading of regulatory documents which is summarised in our Comirnaty series.

To write the series, we read the following sources as well as being guided by our readers after consulting them:

So far, we have read a total of 1,532 pages and 390 items relating to Module 4 (pre-clinical studies) of the biologic licensing application eye-scanned selectively to get a basic understanding of the pharmacokinetics of Tozinameran, the active ingredient of the Comirnaty vaccine.

We also read other short pieces which seemed to us directly relevant to exploring the evidence base of Comirnaty, as we described in our introductory posts of the series:



The Facebook censors seem to disagree with the Kansas AG and with us. The Facebook “fact checkers” obviously have read far more than us and understand the study design, regulatory documents, regulatory review, and mode of action of Comirnaty (which we would be happy to understand, too). That must be why they labelled Wouter’s restack as “spam,” is it not?

Facebook censors may be interested in the 87-page Comirnarty registration trial Protocol C4591020 dated 18 January 2021 (the first item in the table) on the reporting criteria for those who took part and those excluded from the registration trial. Here they are:



In reality, this squalid episode shows only one narrative based on ideology, not on evidence. And if you cross the line, censorship is quick.

This post was written by two old geezers and is dedicated to those who still believe we live in democracies. This is Trust the Evidence, and we are here to stay. Censors had better get used to the idea.

Other evidence of Old Geezer’s censorship:

