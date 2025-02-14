Our work on the EWG minutes as part of the MHRA papers has surprised one of the old geezers.

When the news that the MHRA had republished the minutes broke, Tom first compared the minutes of those sessions which contained some of the most farcical statements.

For example, the minute dissection of the secret squirrels' antibody responses was followed by the statement that no one knew how they correlated with field protection. Another example was the knowledge that the reporting system for harm was hopeless, followed by the sweeping statement that there was no signal for deaths post-vaccination - be reassured.

Detailed comparison of the datasets would surely show that these embarrassing statements had been removed, corrected, exorcised, nuked or whatever.

Tom’s intuition was 100% wrong. No change.

So what did change?

The answer to that question offers some interesting reflections on how “enablers” reason. Enablers think the public health aspects are secondary. The redactions, corrections, and whatever else have to do with the production processes - yes, there were more than one despite public statements to the contrary - the stability and integrity of the vial content and the visibility of whether the stuff inside had fallen apart.

The impression we got was of a reckless and very public covering up all sorts of problems that you would expect with experimental products rushed through a usually lengthy production and regulatory cycle at the speed of light. The hiding may have more to do with litigation and face-saving than avoiding “hesitancy” for a product withdrawn for its toxicity and another that has reached rock bottom use.

This may be because the MSM has moved on to burnt toast, Elon Musk’s rocket firings (pun intended) and the Chancellor’s hair colour. Or it may be because few trust public health any longer - witness the attempts to resurrect avian influenza after 25 years or the calls to promote interventions as safe and effective.

However, the history of MHRA is mainly one of refusing to release information to the public for commercial confidentiality reasons, primarily because they keep telling us to protect competitiveness and respect trade secrets. An audit carried out by CH in 2018 found that the MHRA released information under FOIA in 37% of cases compared to the FDA’s 77%. Here’s the publically available version)

These are exemptions used for refusal of a FOI request:

Interventions rolled out to hundreds of millions of people under conditions of near coercion, and those withdrawn for toxicity have few trade secrets under Section 43 of the Act. While we accept that the manufacturing method of, say, a vaccine adjuvant, may have a case for protection, explaining to the public how the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was made is essential to ensure the procedure is not repeated. So, it is the exact reversal of the reason for exemption: disclose to protect the public.

Two more points require consideration.

Few people care about manufacturing unless its products cause harm. Competitors and copycats do. We are informed that this is why we have patent laws.

Second, vaccines are a case apart, not because of their saintly status but because state bodies usually offer them to healthy people, their unborn children, or the unhealthy and frail to prevent or ameliorate disease. The burden of proving that they work and that you can trust public bodies with their advice falls on them, their proponents. It should not fall on survivors or next of kin to prove the contrary in a court of law.

Secrecy is the mother of all plots. Plots (real or perceived) kill trust, and mistrust kills coverage. It is incredible that our ruling classes still haven't gotten the message.

How can you justify recommending an untested vaccine to pregnant mothers? Once they see through the MSM nonsense of pregnancy being a dangerous condition and they are told that a greatly shrunken clinical trial has been partly and quietly reported two years late, who is going to rebuild the trust?

This post was written by two old geezers who understand that trust is gained with transparency.

