As promised, we have compared the two sets of secret squirrel notes and offer you the fruit of our labours.

There are 851 pages in each release report minutes of 90 meetings held remotely from 20 August 2020. The last meeting on 5 May 2023 was hybrid, held in person and by remote.

In the pdf download, the windows on the left are the original versions, and the windows on the right are the newly released version.

A comparison of the two sets of files shows 60 changes with three replacements, 17 insertions, and 40 deletions. What follows are the most significant parts of the old geezer’s views.

Ewg Comparison Of Two Sets Of Minutes 978KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Note that “batch” occurs 202 times in the redacted file and 243 times in the unredacted file. The primary purpose of these files was to remove any mention of the manufacturing process and the batch identification and content.

We welcome your thoughts on whether the information is commercially confidential or in the public interest of being made available so we can better understand the safety issues.

