The MHRA papers - comparison of the two sets of minutes
We make the changes available - be reassured.
As promised, we have compared the two sets of secret squirrel notes and offer you the fruit of our labours.
There are 851 pages in each release report minutes of 90 meetings held remotely from 20 August 2020. The last meeting on 5 May 2023 was hybrid, held in person and by remote.
In the pdf download, the windows on the left are the original versions, and the windows on the right are the newly released version.
A comparison of the two sets of files shows 60 changes with three replacements, 17 insertions, and 40 deletions. What follows are the most significant parts of the old geezer’s views.
Note that “batch” occurs 202 times in the redacted file and 243 times in the unredacted file. The primary purpose of these files was to remove any mention of the manufacturing process and the batch identification and content.
We welcome your thoughts on whether the information is commercially confidential or in the public interest of being made available so we can better understand the safety issues.
As the work involved was substantial, we would be grateful if more of you could support our efforts to make those who intruded into your lives accountable by becoming paying subscribers. Then, you can challenge us publicly.
TTE is a reader-supported publication.
Dear Dick, they knew because if you recall we warned them that if they put them up again we would compare them. This makes me suspect maskirovka, but then I may be wrong as you will see in my confession coming out tomorrow.
Thanks for all your support folks, keep on at it.
One old geezer.
Thank you, dear old geezers, for your meticulous work!
It's as I suspected: the minutes were indeed significantly redacted. Significantly because not only are observations regarding manufacturers blacked out but because the EWG secret squirrels have removed any doubts or slightly critical points they may have had.
Frankly, this is comparable to the re-writing of history some of us recall as happening in the former soviet Union under Stalin.
If you're more playfully inclined: it's like the Indians of the American plains dragging branches over paths to obscure their footprints.
It should not have a place in political decision making which affects the health and well-being of millions of trusting citizens.