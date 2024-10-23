Last week, we summarised why and how inflating the burden of influenza is in the interest of governments, industry, and public health.

Watch the clip to see how easy it is for former Minister Maria Caulfield to wave the shroud of “flu” to justify the chaos enveloping the NHS and escape answering the question on excess deaths:

In Revisiting the F Word, we showed the likely figures for verified yearly deaths by influenza: The yearly influenza deaths were relatively few. For example, in 2015, we’re talking about 3 deaths per million, rising to roughly 24 per million in 2018.

Not in their tens of thousands, but more likely in the hundreds. Historically, one of the worst shroud wavers has been the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC). Our colleague Peter Doshi showed how inflated the figures are, but do the US public health authorities realise they are peddling nonsense?

US investigators at the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) recently published private email correspondence, which lays bare the extent of the deception. The emails have been made available.

A Fauci Senior Advisor admits that the CDC’s data is “Shockingly Messed Up” and that leaders have “Serious issues.”

The tens of thousands of yearly deaths in the US are derived from a complicated algorithm based on models.

Estimates are wrong and are known to be incorrect, but the mutual Kevlar society continues to mislead the public.

When notified of the errors, the CDC refused to fix them.

This post was written by two old geezers who do not believe a word of what the US CDC had reported on influenza for decades and, more recently, for Covid.

Readings

