Last week, we summarised why and how inflating the burden of influenza is in the interest of governments, industry, and public health.
Watch the clip to see how easy it is for former Minister Maria Caulfield to wave the shroud of “flu” to justify the chaos enveloping the NHS and escape answering the question on excess deaths:
In Revisiting the F Word, we showed the likely figures for verified yearly deaths by influenza: The yearly influenza deaths were relatively few. For example, in 2015, we’re talking about 3 deaths per million, rising to roughly 24 per million in 2018.
Not in their tens of thousands, but more likely in the hundreds. Historically, one of the worst shroud wavers has been the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC). Our colleague Peter Doshi showed how inflated the figures are, but do the US public health authorities realise they are peddling nonsense?
US investigators at the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) recently published private email correspondence, which lays bare the extent of the deception. The emails have been made available.
A Fauci Senior Advisor admits that the CDC’s data is “Shockingly Messed Up” and that leaders have “Serious issues.”
The tens of thousands of yearly deaths in the US are derived from a complicated algorithm based on models.
Estimates are wrong and are known to be incorrect, but the mutual Kevlar society continues to mislead the public.
When notified of the errors, the CDC refused to fix them.
This post was written by two old geezers who do not believe a word of what the US CDC had reported on influenza for decades and, more recently, for Covid.
Readings
Doshi P. Are US flu death figures more PR than science? BMJ. 2005 Dec 10;331(7529):1412.
Doshi P. Influenza: marketing vaccine by marketing disease BMJ 2013; 346 :f3037 doi:10.1136/bmj.f3037
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Crikey! So the general public has been told a tissue of lies about flu in order to press lucrative flu vaccines upon them…
These are vaccine products that have even been mandated, certainly in Australia for people working in or visiting aged care facilities.
It’s in plain sight that Fauci and co admit flu and Covid/SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are rubbish, as summarised in my email sent to them in April 2023: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/the-biggest-crime-in-history.the-influenza-and-sars-cov-2-vaccine-scam.pdf
QUOTE
The biggest crime in history...the influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine scam
For the attention of: David M. Morens, Jeffery K. Taubenberger, Anthony S. Fauci
David Morens, Jeffery Taubenberger and Anthony Fauci, you admit influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine products are rubbish in your article Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Cell Host & Microbe 31, 11 January 2023.
You say: "As of 2022, after more than 60 years of experience with influenza vaccines, very little improvement in vaccine prevention of infection has been noted. As pointed out decades ago, and still true today, the rates of effectiveness of our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases."
Really?!?!?! So what is this, just out and out fraud?
And now we've been inflicted with the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine racket, products you admit "elicit incomplete and short-lived protection against evolving virus variants that escape population immunity"...but you also say "the rapid development and deployment of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines has saved innumerable lives and helped to achieve early partial pandemic control".
Based upon what evidence do you make that fanciful claim for efficacy?!
How have you gotten away with this utter bullshit for so long?
Because the scientific and medical establishment is captured by the lucrative Church of Vaccination, and incapable of calling out the gross exploitation of mass populations of people with defective and unnecessary products!
How many billions of people, including children, have been misled into having these unnecessary and worse than useless medical interventions?
How many billions of dollars have been squandered on the influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines scam?
And these unnecessary and worse than useless products have been mandated in many instances, mandated medical interventions trashing the legal and ethical obligation for voluntary informed consent. And the medical 'profession' went along with this travesty.
The imposition of these medical interventions, and the resulting medical, economic and social damage, is the biggest crime in history, and it's time for the perpetrators to be brought to account.
Sincerely
Elizabeth Hart
Independent researcher investigating vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy
vaccinationispolitical.net
Very concerning, but less and less surprising the more we learn.
Is it at all likely that the growing incidence of Alzheimers/Dementia could be partly attributed to the conveyer-belt doling out of flu vaccines with their iffy adjuvants, and is it true that they contain aluminium? I’m not sure if the link between aluminium and dementia is proven but I recall a time when we all looked askance at our aluminium cookware when the story emerged. (My personal circle of acquaintances contain 2 ‘bad reactions’ to their flu vaccine this year, and that’s just the ones I have heard about.)
And now we are promised a vaccine to protect against norovirus. How many more?