We have received many comments in the last few days, all of them adding something to the great puzzle of where all our money goes. We arbitrarily selected two comments on different posts that we think will give us some ideas of the cash's direction of travel and its value to the taxpayer.

On the 12th, Chris Johnson remarked that his comments on Comirnaty had disappeared. We do not know which comments he is referring to, but we do not practice censorship or cancel. So, if something is missing, let us know, and we will take it up with Substack mission control.

We wrote 34 posts on various aspects of Comirnaty based on regulatory documents, summed up here:

We even laid out flow diagrams to facilitate reading and following a difficult topic (not the Walt Disney versions given by governments, the media and pharma).

Chris seems to imply that we dropped the topic. Not so. For example, in post 9e of the series, we listed 15 points of Comirnaty’s mode of action, which raised questions (for regulators, too, believe it or not). But they remain unanswered.

We must understand the mode of action of this and similar products before we can provide informed consent. You agree to be vaccinated at your risk. We have dropped nothing. We are watching and waiting, hoping that some of these and the many other points we raise will become clear. We stick to evidence, not conspiracy theories or lynch mobs, and hope we provide a public service that is freely accessible to many of you. If not, our subscribers will let us know. Just to remind you, there is no trial evidence from pregnant or lactating mothers, children, or the elderly about the interruption of transmission of the agent.

The degree of coercion in the latest additions to the vaccination programme that has become apparent thanks to Bilbo’s contribution would make anyone suspicious that you are being sold a dummy. It may be a coincidence that the mainstream media are singing the praises of vaccines against influenza, RSV and SARS-CoV-2, but we do not think so.

Current vaccines against influenza have been shown to have little or no effect in randomised trials. In contrast, public health bodies like the CDC continue to rely on models to exaggerate the burden and observational studies to exaggerate their beneficial effects.

We have explained at length in the antivirals series the importance of the influenza market, the degree of obfuscation around vaccines for influenza, and the interplay between the terms “influenza” and “flu” (search TTE archive for posts on the “F word” and re-read our transmission riddles series).

Next RSV. We have not studied the vaccine’s properties, so we will keep our traps shut for the time being. However, we did warn our readers in January what was in the offing.

Sometime in the last few years, the UKHSA started reporting RSV isolates separately, alerting us that something was in the pipeline. In Smokescreen 5, you can read the silly answer that Tom got when he questioned the why. As if RSV, influenza, and SARS-CoV-2 were the only agents or even the most dangerous agents. If you have followed the Week in Numbers series, you will have noticed their highs and lows, and from TTE, you will know how difficult it is to attribute a death or even a hospitalisation.

While we are on the topic of warnings, please heed this. There are over 200 lotions and potions in the pipeline for influenza alone, a market which will be worth an estimated 15 Billion USD by the end of the decade, so get ready for more coercion, miracles and game changer stories.

To sumup the direct burden of SARS-CoV-2 is unproven, and vaccines have unknown or poorly understood properties. The burden of Influenza is variable but small, and current influenza vaccines are irrelevant to public health. As for RSV vaccines, we don’t know. But the threat is hyped as the vaccine stocks sit on the shelf.

Which brings us back to Chris Johnson's comment: where are you two going?

Which brings us back to Chris Johnson’s comment: where are you two going?

We are trying to determine how and why money is wasted on ineffective, experimental and media-inflated interventions

We are trying to understand how it’s possible that in a country in which a gynae appointment takes over a year from the referral, the DHSC’s number one stated priority is Covid

We are trying to find out who makes the decisions on these and other matters

We are trying to learn how to navigate the NHS maze

We are trying to comprehend how it is possible that in a self-styled democracy surrounded by self-styled democracies, people should be deprived of informed consent and force-fed interventions they do not want or are terrified into consenting to their use.

Most of all we are trying to understand where the dividing line between public and private is. A very difficult task as they seem to act in unison.

Rule of thumb: Run a mile if you smell coercion or smoke.

Two old geezers wrote this post to try to connect the dots and, most of the time, know where they are going, as it is highly likely they’ve been there before.

