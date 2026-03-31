Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
7h

Thanks for all the comments folks and apologies for the mix up with the dates of publication.

Please remember what the Japanese regulator J-PMDA wrote about Comirnaty, which we reported in post 9a of the series:

https://trusttheevidence.substack.com/p/exploring-regulatory-data-sets-of-b27?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Best wishes,

Tom.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
10h

Thank you for this. I am totally stunned that no country has come out with, at a bare minimum, expressing concerns? But, instead continue to recommend the shots. There’s now enough evidence in medical journals, credentialed professional’s warnings to take the harms seriously. Not one country is taking active independent data collection, not one country is establishing diagnostic tests. This is all such a mental, emotional and physical stress. I’m injured, my eldest son is injured. Does anybody have any idea why this is all being suppressed? Wouldn’t it be better for governments to be pro active in dealing with this mess?

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