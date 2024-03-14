Could they have their money back, please?
You do not fine folks for not following the rules of an experiment - failed or not.
On March 4th, we reported that the Welsh First Minister had concluded that lockdowns were a “failed experiment.”
The Hallet Inquiry: lockdowns are a failed experiment, according to the Welsh First Minister
·
We must confess our astonishment when we read the transcript of the relevant page of the Hallett Inquiry.
We pointed out on 8 April 2020 that the whole thing was dangerous nonsense; sadly, it has turned out to be.
We are working on developing a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Trust the Evidence to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.