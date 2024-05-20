Just after posting the first article of this brief series

We received a private email. Something we do not encourage, as we prefer open dialogue.

In this case, the emailer made a point that allows us to explain further why both relative and absolute measures of effect should be used in results reporting.

The emailer argued that the use of risk ratios (RR or Relative Risk Reduction RRR) is widespread, so it’s the right thing to do. We agree with this, but as already stated, only if accompanied by absolute risk reduction. In the case of respiratory viruses, this is even more important if you have large datasets covering multiple “seasons” or periods, as in our Cochrane review example.

The logic of the “everyone does it” argument is strange. It is akin to saying, “eat cow dung as two trillion flies cannot be wrong.”

If the logic is faulty, so is the statement that everyone does it, so it’s the right thing to do. This is not so.

The purpose of a systematic review and a meta-analysis is to inform by synthesising and minimising bias by being explicit and accountable. Reporting half the cake (using one effect estimate) contradicts this logic.

Third and equally important, using the Risk Difference (RD) is vital in public health decision-making as it allows you to calculate its reciprocal: the number needed to treat (NNT) or to vaccinate, in this case, to obtain the desired effect.

The NNT = 1/RD

In our influenza vaccine case, the RD is -0.01; the NNT is 1/0.01=99. So you need to vaccinate 99 people to avoid 1 case of influenza.

Using the same method, you can also calculate the number needed to vaccinate to harm.

So you have given the decision maker everything they need: relative and absolute measures.

Your job is done fairly, openly, and in an accountable fashion. You are a million miles away from the contemporary debased mainstream media or adverts, which are more or less covert.

This post will not self-delete, is not spun, and has not been written by impersonators or identity thieves. It will be followed by others looking at similar issues in vaccine non-randomised studies and lung cancer prevention, plus a bibliography listing the floods of ink that the issue has generated.

Readings

Demicheli V, Jefferson T, Ferroni E, Rivetti A, Di Pietrantonj C. Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2018, Issue 2. Art. No.: CD001269. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD001269.pub6.