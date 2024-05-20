Just after posting the first article of this brief series
We received a private email. Something we do not encourage, as we prefer open dialogue.
In this case, the emailer made a point that allows us to explain further why both relative and absolute measures of effect should be used in results reporting.
The emailer argued that the use of risk ratios (RR or Relative Risk Reduction RRR) is widespread, so it’s the right thing to do. We agree with this, but as already stated, only if accompanied by absolute risk reduction. In the case of respiratory viruses, this is even more important if you have large datasets covering multiple “seasons” or periods, as in our Cochrane review example.
The logic of the “everyone does it” argument is strange. It is akin to saying, “eat cow dung as two trillion flies cannot be wrong.”
If the logic is faulty, so is the statement that everyone does it, so it’s the right thing to do. This is not so.
The purpose of a systematic review and a meta-analysis is to inform by synthesising and minimising bias by being explicit and accountable. Reporting half the cake (using one effect estimate) contradicts this logic.
Third and equally important, using the Risk Difference (RD) is vital in public health decision-making as it allows you to calculate its reciprocal: the number needed to treat (NNT) or to vaccinate, in this case, to obtain the desired effect.
The NNT = 1/RD
In our influenza vaccine case, the RD is -0.01; the NNT is 1/0.01=99. So you need to vaccinate 99 people to avoid 1 case of influenza.
Using the same method, you can also calculate the number needed to vaccinate to harm.
So you have given the decision maker everything they need: relative and absolute measures.
Your job is done fairly, openly, and in an accountable fashion. You are a million miles away from the contemporary debased mainstream media or adverts, which are more or less covert.
This post will not self-delete, is not spun, and has not been written by impersonators or identity thieves. It will be followed by others looking at similar issues in vaccine non-randomised studies and lung cancer prevention, plus a bibliography listing the floods of ink that the issue has generated.
"The emailer argued that the use of risk ratios (RR or Relative Risk Reduction RRR) is widespread, so it’s the right thing to do."
oh no; no; no .................
RRR is used by drug companies to talk up advantages of their brews;
then they promptly drop to absolute Risk reduction; to discuss harms;
like being bilingual; they fluently move between the two; as suits them; like a snake sliding out of its skin
"In our influenza vaccine case, the RD is -0.01; the NNT is 1/0.01=99. So you need to vaccinate 99 people to avoid 1 case of influenza."
Is that 1 case of symptomatic Influenza or one infection? In NZ during the Great Swine-flu Pandemic of 2009, using a seroprevalence survey for every 100,000 citizens there were 18,300 infections with 44 percent of those being asymptomatic. If 100,000 citizens had been vaccinated the NNT to prevent 1 infection would have been about 6. To prevent a visit to the doctor, about 185. To prevent a hospitalisation, about 3,850. To prevent 1 death, about 100,000. And that's if the vaccine had been one hundred percent effective!
https://www.otago.ac.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0026/318851/implact-of-pandemic-influenza-a-h1n1-09-in-nz-030809.pdf