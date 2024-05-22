Chad’s comment to the “Does it Work 2” post asked, 'Is it correct to say that relative risk is more useful where you expect close to 100% of a population to be exposed to a pathogen?' We set out how to think about this issue. If you bear with us and follow our estimates, you'll end up with a different viewpoint about relative effects in the context of respiratory agents.

In answering this question, we have made several assumptions and simplifications to facilitate understanding.

First, we assumed that 2% of people would be infected each week. Cognitive errors might intuitively say that by week 50, 100% of people will be infected. However, this isn’t the case, as we have to factor in natural immunity, which leads to a decreasing pool of susceptible people. We have assumed it lasts for a year once infected.

Then, each week, fewer susceptible people are infected as the pool of potential targets progressively shrinks. This means that by the end of the year, 64 out of 100 would be infected—assuming every reported PCR case was infected.

As the cumulative number of infections each week falls, the susceptible numbers fall; therefore, the weekly percentage of infections also falls. By week 37, the percentage falls below 1%, equalising the risk of the vaccinated in week 1.

Now, you can do the same calculation for the vaccine group, starting with a 50% reduction in the risk of transmission reported in Does it work? (2). So, 1% of people are infected in week 1. We will make an assumption that the vaccine effect wanes at 6 months, which fits with what some of the evidence suggests.

Then, similar to the vaccinated group, there are fewer susceptible people available to be infected, but due to the waning immunity, 55 people will be infected by the end of the year, which still comes out as better than the non-vaccinated group, but the gap is getting tighter.

It doesn't end there. This change results in a reduction in the relative risk to about 15% by the end of the year. Not quite as good as 50%, but it still seems better than the non-vaccinated group.

However, if you now look at the percentage infected each week, once vaccine immunity wears off - this is when it gets a bit tricky - the vaccinated group has a higher percentage infected each week because the effects of the vaccine have waned, and there are progressively more susceptible people in the vaccine group.

In effect, the risk difference turns negative, and you are more at risk of infection from 6 months and beyond.

As we have said, this post makes many assumptions, but it partly explains why you need continual booster vaccines.

The assumptions don’t consider the seasonal effect and changes in reproduction numbers, which would speed up the process and flip the risk in the non-vaccinated group earlier depending on waning immunity and the vaccine's effectiveness. This is also a pointer to why infections wane at some point as the number of susceptible in the population decreases due to natural immunity.

One huge caveat: we still don’t understand many variables that explain the transmission and spread of acute respiratory agents.

For a discussion of germ theory in the molecular epidemiology era, see Full SARS-COV-2 Transmission Riddle Series in full. Episode 2 clarifies the evidentiary rules about how respiratory viruses spread.

The current reporting of relative and absolute measures leads to confusion and does not explain this paradoxical effect: the relative measure may be positive, but as the number susceptible becomes greater in the vaccinated group, then at some point, those in the vaccinated group will be more at risk of infection.

But don't worry; such nuanced reporting won't appear any time soon.