Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Hess's avatar
C Hess
4h

We love you. And--this is exactly why we trust you. This community is functioning beautifully.

Reply
Share
Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
31m

Apologies with grace….. if only others could learn from your humility! Trust is certainly earned and you have got it in buckets from all of us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture