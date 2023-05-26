Today, we start our series with the data on deaths in small children (<1s), presenting data for 2017-2023 based on ONS data on deaths registered weekly in England and Wales.

Share

AGE GROUP < 1 yrs (Infants)

2020 saw 2,367 deaths in under one year olds: the lowest number of infant and child deaths since records began in 1980.

However, the data is affected by the variation in yearly live births, which differs substantially. For example, there were nearly 64,000 more births in 2017 than in 2020 (see ONS yearly totals) when the birth rate plummeted