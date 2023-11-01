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We’ve written about why it is time to investigate excess deaths and have regularly updated our posts as the excess deaths have shown no signs of abating. Governments do not appear to have taken the issue seriously.

Excess mortality is the number of deaths above the number of deaths had the pandemic not occurred. This is one of the topics that Carl wanted to get into in his evidence but wasn't allowed to go there. But the place of death can inform the understanding of some of the circumstances of excess mortality.

We used data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities published throughout the pandemic on deaths in England. The data on place of death reports excess mortality in care homes, own homes, hospices, hospitals and others.

Here, we’ll look at the first wave (27 March to 31 May 2020), the second wave (1 November 20 to 31 March 21) and what excess deaths look like throughout the pandemic (27 March 20 to 29 September 23). To be clear once more: these are deaths that had…