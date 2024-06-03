In yesterday’s post, we reminded readers in the UK and soon in the US that they have a golden opportunity to decide which party or candidate to support.

We are unsure how the system works in the US, but there will be a significant element of canvassing and face-to-face meetings with candidates. In the UK, you will probably get a knock on the door by a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed person asking for your vote, so you can ask the candidate five simple questions when confronted at your doorstep or local village hall.

We have listed four core questions to ask and one nation-specific question, five in all, simple and straightforward. It has nothing to do with hordes of boat people spilling over the border or President Putin putting novichok in your breakfast jam. Here they are [with suggested answers in squares].

Core questions:

Did you support lockdown? For those seeking election for the first time: would you support another lockdown? [I would first want to assess the benefits and costs of the last one] Did you or would you support SARS-CoV-2 vaccine mandates? [No, as they were not needed] Would or did you support school closures during the recent pandemic? [yes, no - “don’t know” not allowed] If so, why? [no evidence of benefits, plentiful levels of harm]

Nation-specific questions:

England

5. Did you know that modellers have admitted their estimates of doom were guesswork?

Scotland

5. Would you consult fire chiefs before cutting off the bottom half of school doors to allow more air circulation [yes, as they are firebreaks]

Wales

5. Can you tell me where the borders with England are? [they do not exist - Google Maps use is not allowed]

Northern Ireland

How many people admitted to hospital for other reasons caught Covid while inpatients?

[Between 26 February 2020 and 18 May 2022, 10,174 (47%) patients had a positive test before admission, and 11,389 patients had a positive test as an admission. Of the 11,389 hospital-positive results, 51% were on the day of admission, and one-third occurred on day eight or more (n=3,753). So the correct and probably very conservative answer is one-third].

We hope you will use these questions and will not be executed on the spot by the thought police (or CIA wet squad in the US).

It would be terrific if you let everyone in TTE know the answers you got.

This post was written by two geezers who could not give seven Hancocks about who wins the election.

But the two geezers are worried about the acute amnesia of recent events shown by politickers and their flunkies and are worried that Western democracies will be turned into police states. Or maybe they already are, as no one is being held accountable for the radicalisation of our societies.

Why not send the image to your friends - the more time the questions are asked, the better.