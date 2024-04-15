On March 21s and in 11 April 11th posts, we indicated that we would try to shed some light on the issue between potential harms and exposure to Comirnaty

Because of our experience with antivirals we decided to stay away from articles published in peer reviewed literature and ignore media and diatribes published on the topic.

In effect we decided to focus on what regulators saw before making the decision of granting provisional registration (which has different names given by different regulators).

This entailed an effort on two fronts. First we have to explain to our readers what regulatory data looks like, what its functions are, what it contains and what some of the terms mean.

Second we have to record and present our findings in the data.

The importance of regulatory data lies in its structured and detailed nature compared to biomedical journal literature. This is explained in the 8th and 9th episode of our Antiviral series.