On March 21st, we indicated that we would try to shed some light on the issue between potential harms and exposure to Covid vaccines, chiefly Comirnaty, which has the lion’s share of the market.
The recent posts have shown some fundamental problems and contradictions with these harms profiles.
https://trusttheevidence.substack.com/p/crossed-harms
So, after an exploration that ran over Easter, what we intend to do is as follows:
Reconstruct and assemble the regulatory data from the beginning of the development of Comirnaty to the day it gained emergency licensing (called in different ways by different regulators).
Develop a relevant timeline.
Ignore journal publications, media pieces and press releases from pharma.
Present the results as an educational guide on using and reviewing regulatory data with document reproductions, links, and text annotations.
It's a big job that takes time and will be mainly available to paid subscribers.
As we follow the path without a template a guide, we will just report back to you, our readers listening to your suggestions, and eventually, we may be able to answer the following questions:
Do the data exist?
If so, what is their quality?
What do they show?
This post is not commercially in confidence.
Good luck with this enormous task and thanks to both of you for your dedication and service to society.
I’m heartened to hear this announcement.
It seems clear there is now a well funded coordinated and sustained global strategy for tackling ‘vaccine hesitancy’ and ‘misinformation’ -much of this seems to focus on behavioural science and marketing as a means of persuasion.
Most of the organisations funding these vaccine misinformation campaigns appear to directly or indirectly profit from the sales of such products or from the pandemic industry more generally, which is not a good look.
It is taboo to question vaccine safety, even when the vaccines in question are fast tracked new technology gene therapy products. We have all seen what happens to those who have attempted to flag concerns.
You have probably put another big target over your heads (again) by setting yourselves this challenge, but the industry should have nothing to fear if there is no rotting corpse after all. They should be cheering you on in this endeavour. If instead you are attacked for publicly examining the data such as it exists then the inference will be clear. Good luck!