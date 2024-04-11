On March 21st, we indicated that we would try to shed some light on the issue between potential harms and exposure to Covid vaccines, chiefly Comirnaty, which has the lion’s share of the market.

The recent posts have shown some fundamental problems and contradictions with these harms profiles.

So, after an exploration that ran over Easter, what we intend to do is as follows:

Reconstruct and assemble the regulatory data from the beginning of the development of Comirnaty to the day it gained emergency licensing (called in different ways by different regulators). Develop a relevant timeline. Ignore journal publications, media pieces and press releases from pharma. Present the results as an educational guide on using and reviewing regulatory data with document reproductions, links, and text annotations.

It's a big job that takes time and will be mainly available to paid subscribers.

As we follow the path without a template a guide, we will just report back to you, our readers listening to your suggestions, and eventually, we may be able to answer the following questions:

Do the data exist?

If so, what is their quality?

What do they show?

