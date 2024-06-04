In this post, we will list and define the effectiveness outcomes that matter in the assessment of Comirnaty. In posts 11b and 11 c, we will compare our definitions with those reported in the package inserts (11b) and regulatory documents (11c).

The outcomes are listed in order of increasing severity- i.e. danger to life and the community (Our previous post-10C) showed no transmission trials, so we have not included any postexposure prophylaxis outcomes).

Covid 19 case

A subject with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and malaise, has a positive PCR laboratory test.

This is defined as a positive viral culture, meaning a positive cytopathogenic effect with a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or, alternatively, a positive PCR on its own with a cycle threshold below 25. A professional takes the nasopharyngeal swab sample within four days of symptoms onset following a protocol to minimise contamination. The PCR assay used has been previously validated against viral culture in the presence of positive and negative controls.

See here for further explanation:

Or a subject with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), fever, and cough, a CT scan with ground glass appearance and a positive PCR for SARs-COV-2 and negative or other agents.

Progressively severe Covid 19 case

A COVID-19 case with worsening symptoms is still PCR positive but with a decreasing cycle threshold, indicating increasing load from a rapidly replicating SARS-CoV-2.

Covid-19 Hospital admission

A COVID-19 case with a history of symptom progression and increasing viral load, with a confirmed admission to a hospital where there is a temporal relation, meaning the event comes after the exposure to the illness.

Covid 19 Death

A COVID-19 case with a history of symptom progression and increasing viral load.

Attribution must be assessed within a person’s medical and drug history and concomitant pre-existing pathologies.

All cause mortality

A measure of the total number of deaths from any cause in a defined period.

The effect on transmission can only be tested in a comparative prospective study, preferably randomised, in which participants are randomly assigned to Comirnaty or saline placebo. This would be a single-blind design. The difference in case incidence is then analysed by institution and setting. The case must have evidence of high viral load and common ancestry or be genetically identical, as proven by sequencing.

