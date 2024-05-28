We owe the New Zealand MEDSAFE regulator an apology. We attributed the smallest book in the library to their number of straight answers to public requests. We were wrong, and we recognise this.

As a backup to make 100% and 100% and 100% sure that the registration trials had no evidence that Comirnatry or the AstraZeneca vaccines interrupted transmission, we searched all regulatory correspondence we had access to the Biological Licensing Application (BLA) to both FDA and Health Canada. How and why we did this is explained here:

and here:

We searched under “prophylaxis”, “transmission”, and “interruption”.

We did not have very far to go.

On 21 October 2020, Pfizer applied for registration to the said MEDSAFE.

This is a bog standard covering letter to the CTD that Pfizer submitted to all regulators, as all manufacturers do. Nothing to see here, move along.

Again, as a standard procedure, Pfizer held one or more pre-submission meetings with MEDSAFE (and probably with all other regulators whose countries could afford the vaccine).

In the first post of the series, we explained the rolling submission dictated by the haste of the raging plague. Again, there is nothing to see here; move along.

We did, up until page 96 of the letter:

Please bear in mind that this is the manufacturer’s statement. At no time did they claim that the vaccine (among other things) could stop Granny from getting it from young Johnny. This is the only theoretical reason for vaccinating those under 65.

That was a construct of politicians and the decision-making clowns surrounding them.

There was no evidence because the trials did not test for them, so if you have a disturbed teenager whose life and schooling have been disrupted, who was forced by the state to be exposed to a vaccine he/she did not need, who was locked up or kept at arm’s distance for six months or a year, you know who to blame.

Here’s further confirmation from the EMA that the two TTE geezers do not speak with forked tongues:

Impersonators did not write this post, and it is not commercial in confidence. It is not carcinogenic and will not self-disrupt or autodelete. We are not on the payroll of any pharmaceutical company, and given the content of our posts, we have been notified that HMG will award us the order of the boot. Yesterday, we were further notified that our first-class awards will be upgraded to the Order of the Golden Boot. That means we are not dead ends because we read the package insert. We apologise to MEDSAFE and can now confirm that their book of straight answers is the second smallest book in the library. The book of evidence of interruption of SARS-CoV-2 transmission by Comirnaty now occupies the first place.