We started the Comirnaty series just after Easter with the intent of exploring what data regulators had in front of them when they made the decision to grant Comirnaty provisional registration in the middle of the Covid panic in December 2020.

Our decision was based on concerns by our reader ophthalmologist, James Jory, that the episodes of Bell’s Palsy he was seeing in his clinic were several times what he would see before vaccination was (to all effects and purposes) mandated.

We found some notable discrepancies between the UK regulators’ estimates of the incidence of Bell’s Palsy post-vaccination and the NHS Business Authority's inclusion of Bell’s Palsy in a list of “Conditions where causation was accepted but disablement was

assessed by the independent medical assessor as less than 60%”. We further found a higgledy piggledy list of recognised harms with estimates of incidence which varied from public body to public body.

We summarised this in Who is Afraid of Helen McArdle and James Jones, Crossed Harms and More Crossed Harms.

So, we structured an exploratory analysis of what regulatory material we could get hold of. We kicked off by explaining the anatomy and physiology of regulatory documents, how to read them (a real whistle-stop tour of a complex topic) and why we stay away from biomedical journal content. We looked at:

Evidence of the effects of vaccination in pregnancy (not assessed, the trial was abandoned)

What was in the placebo (normal saline)

Pharmacokinetics (PK) of the lipid nanoparticles encasing mRNA, which should read modified mRNA - MHRA, does not have a clue:

But a specialist who tried to explain what he did know was censored, attacked, and his identity stolen.

Clarity at last: oncogenic and genotoxicity studies were not carried out; the Japanese regulatory PMDA confirmed this in writing. What a relief!

We tried to deconfuse everyone with a summary of 15 questions on PK, which no one has bothered to answer so far, and provided a summary PowerPoint slide of where we got to:

We then found the smallest book in the library: The Evidence of Effects of Comirnaty on Transmission—we don't know; it was never tested.

However, Dr Fauci’s triple talk explained it all clearly, saying vaccinated people became ‘dead ends’ for the coronavirus.

He has no clue either and made it up as he went along (like the six-foot rule - let’s not digress, please!!). This is the trouble with two doddering old geezers, more interested in football and golf - stay on track, you fools!!

Going back to harms we found that the MHRA does not have a clue of the degree of underreporting of harms, but it’s generally thought to be close to 98%, a mere trifle. So, what are all the safe and effective merchants talking about?

We then tried to define what our important effectiveness outcomes would look like:

And looked at the same in the clinical study report of the Comirnaty trial (confusing) and the results (even more confusing, as Helen McArdle pointed out). Where had the pandemic gone?

No one can tell as they used qualitative PCR; move on, please.

Oh, and we could not test for dose-response because UKHSA, which has the data for deaths for all causes by number of exposures to the vaccine, refused to part with the data in Parliament because they are “commercially sensitive” or something like that.

Carl’s valiant attempts to thread everything through with package inserts across regulators hit the rocks - they, too, are a bit confusing and disjointed.

The effectiveness outcomes that matter are an if-and-maybe situation, which is difficult to understand given the pivotal trial's importance in decision-making. What is more, regulators seem to be apparently supine about accepting the unclear definitions and subsequent conclusions.

So, to sum up:

Serious harm - depends on who you ask;

Transmission not tested; move along, please;

Carcinogenicity and genotoxicity not tested; keep moving, please;

Effects in pregnancy not tested- Nothing to see here;

Pharmacokinetics—let's not go there, as regulators are not interested in what the mmRNA does or goes once inside you.

As for the m in mmMRA, it stands for modified;

As for whether Cominarty is a drug or a vaccine, please don’t pose difficult questions to the regulator.

Effectiveness is unclear, but the pandemic did a bunk in the normal saline placebo arm.

Package inserts are inconsistent across regulators.

Post-authorisation surveillance, well, it’s there, but underreporting could be 98%, 99% flip a coin.

As for assessing the outcomes that matter - don’t go there

But apart from all this, everything is fine - move along; thank you.

Picasso Heneghan will produce another update summary slide if he does not tie himself in a knot while doing it.

This post was written by two shell-shocked and confused old geezers. It was not written by impersonators and is not commercial in confidence. It is not carcinogenic and will not self-combust or autodelete. We have never met Dr Fauci, so our confusion is relatively contained.

To make up for the turbo tour of Comirnaty, we offer you this wonderful ditty which takes us back to our childhood days:

Mirror, mirror on the wall.

Who is the best-looking of them all?

‘Tis yourself, Matt, without a doubt

Thank you, mirror, Roger, and out.