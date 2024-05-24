Part 6 of this series introduced our review of the package inserts. Just to remind you, this includes the four major regulators: the UK, EU, Canada, and the US,

Here, we review what the inserts say about the ability of Cominarty to reduce onward transmission.

The MHRA, EMA, FDA, and Health Canada say nothing about transmission or post-exposure prophylaxis in the package inserts or the Summary of Product Characteristics.

The FDA in the indications and usage, report states, “the vaccine prevents coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older.” No mention of the impact on onward transmission.

The MHRA, EMA and Health Canada report the therapeutic indication is “for active immunisation to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2” Active immunity means “when exposure to a disease organism triggers the immune system to produce antibodies to that disease.”

The information on transmission is the shortest book in the TTE Library. None of the inserts mention vaccination to prevent transmission to others.

By the way, note that triggering the immune system is not necessarily the same as disease prevention.

Such a discrepancy between regulators is nothing new but is hard to understand given that presumably they have seen the same data from similar submissions. Is it down to interpretation?

